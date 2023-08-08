Twilio Inc. (TWLO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TWLO is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TWLO is $64.17, which is $2.84 above the current price. The public float for TWLO is 172.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWLO on August 08, 2023 was 5.16M shares.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.51 in comparison to its previous close of 61.28, however, the company has experienced a -6.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/10/23 that Twilio Guidance Is ‘Tough Pill to Swallow.’ The Stock Is Sinking.

TWLO’s Market Performance

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has seen a -6.72% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.38% decline in the past month and a 17.61% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for TWLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for TWLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWLO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for TWLO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TWLO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $50 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TWLO Trading at -4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWLO fell by -6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.86. In addition, Twilio Inc. saw 25.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWLO starting from Viggiano Aidan, who sale 3,223 shares at the price of $63.55 back on Jul 06. After this action, Viggiano Aidan now owns 195,034 shares of Twilio Inc., valued at $204,822 using the latest closing price.

DONIO ELENA A., the President, Data & Applications of Twilio Inc., sale 2,642 shares at $63.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that DONIO ELENA A. is holding 435,681 shares at $167,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.96 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twilio Inc. stands at -32.83. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.47. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Based on Twilio Inc. (TWLO), the company’s capital structure generated 11.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.50. Total debt to assets is 9.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Twilio Inc. (TWLO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.