Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, MODG stock has gone down by -5.86%, with a monthly decline of -4.76% and a quarterly plunge of -15.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.63% for MODG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.53% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) Right Now?

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) is $31.92, which is $13.82 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 164.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MODG on August 08, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

MODG) stock’s latest price update

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE: MODG)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.13 in comparison to its previous close of 19.21, however, the company has experienced a -5.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $27 based on the research report published on April 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -6.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.65. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. saw -4.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from Ogunlesi Adebayo O., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $19.45 back on Jun 08. After this action, Ogunlesi Adebayo O. now owns 100,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., valued at $1,944,720 using the latest closing price.

BREWER OLIVER G III, the President and CEO of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., purchase 6,400 shares at $17.06 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that BREWER OLIVER G III is holding 837,556 shares at $109,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.