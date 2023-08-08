The Western Union Company (WU) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, WU stock has gone down by -1.97%, with a monthly gain of 3.47% and a quarterly plunge of -1.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for The Western Union Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for WU stock, with a simple moving average of -5.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is 6.05x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WU is 0.88. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Western Union Company (WU) is $13.00, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 373.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.13% of that float. On August 08, 2023, WU’s average trading volume was 5.17M shares.

WU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has plunged by 0.00 when compared to previous closing price of 11.94, but the company has seen a -1.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WU Trading at 0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.15. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -13.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 137.50, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Western Union Company (WU) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.