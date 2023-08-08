The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has gone up by 1.58% for the week, with a 2.39% rise in the past month and a -3.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.48% for WEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.71% for WEN’s stock, with a -0.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is 26.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WEN is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is $25.11, which is $3.1 above the current market price. The public float for WEN is 192.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On August 08, 2023, WEN’s average trading volume was 2.64M shares.

WEN) stock’s latest price update

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.11 in comparison to its previous close of 21.59, however, the company has experienced a 1.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WEN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEN Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.49. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -3.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from MAY PETER W, who sale 443,725 shares at the price of $22.76 back on Jun 02. After this action, MAY PETER W now owns 20,732,628 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $10,099,447 using the latest closing price.

Peltz Matthew H., the Director of The Wendy’s Company, sale 443,725 shares at $22.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Peltz Matthew H. is holding 20,732,628 shares at $10,099,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.75 for the present operating margin

+27.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Wendy’s Company stands at +8.46. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 41.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Wendy’s Company (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 919.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.19. Total debt to assets is 71.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 898.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.