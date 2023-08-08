The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has gone up by 4.43% for the week, with a 9.66% rise in the past month and a 21.86% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.22% for COCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.62% for COCO’s stock, with a 49.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) Right Now?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for COCO is at 0.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COCO is $30.43, which is $2.84 above the current market price. The public float for COCO is 45.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.41% of that float. The average trading volume for COCO on August 08, 2023 was 713.58K shares.

COCO) stock’s latest price update

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.25 in comparison to its previous close of 24.58, however, the company has experienced a 4.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/10/22 that Vita Coco Sinks on Margin Worries. Its CEO Sees Reasons for Optimism.

COCO Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.21%, as shares surge +8.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO rose by +4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.51. In addition, The Vita Coco Company Inc. saw 99.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Verlinvest Beverages SA, who sale 5,750,000 shares at the price of $21.91 back on May 26. After this action, Verlinvest Beverages SA now owns 14,858,120 shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc., valued at $125,968,125 using the latest closing price.

Melloul Eric, the Director of The Vita Coco Company Inc., sale 5,750,000 shares at $21.91 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Melloul Eric is holding 14,858,120 shares at $125,968,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.