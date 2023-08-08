The -13.88% Decline of Zions Bancorporation National Association’s (ZION) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has gone down by -0.29% for the week, with a 31.61% rise in the past month and a 60.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.96% for ZION. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.80% for ZION’s stock, with a -4.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) Right Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) by analysts is $37.29, which is -$1.39 below the current market price. The public float for ZION is 145.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.03% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of ZION was 5.12M shares.

ZION) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has surged by 0.58 when compared to previous closing price of 37.92, but the company has seen a -0.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/06/23 that Stocks Tick Higher. Banks Lead the Way.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZION Trading at 22.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares surge +29.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.48. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -22.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Huang Claire A, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $20.02 back on May 04. After this action, Huang Claire A now owns 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $360,378 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Rebecca K, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation National Association, purchase 10,000 shares at $20.38 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Robinson Rebecca K is holding 10,360 shares at $203,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.