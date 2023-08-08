The -13.88% Decline of EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s (EZGO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, EZGO stock has gone up by 1.01%, with a monthly gain of 12.36% and a quarterly surge of 26.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.24% for EZGO Technologies Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.91% for EZGO’s stock, with a 65.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for EZGO is 56.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EZGO on August 08, 2023 was 95.17K shares.

EZGO) stock’s latest price update

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO)’s stock price has soared by 14.29 in relation to previous closing price of 1.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EZGO Trading at 13.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZGO rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +425.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9700. In addition, EZGO Technologies Ltd. saw 199.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EZGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.16 for the present operating margin

+1.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZGO Technologies Ltd. stands at -36.70. The total capital return value is set at -17.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.45. Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.