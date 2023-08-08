Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) by analysts is $5.00, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for TMPO is 23.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of TMPO was 1.46M shares.

TMPO) stock’s latest price update

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -14.98 in relation to its previous close of 0.38. However, the company has experienced a 16.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TMPO’s Market Performance

TMPO’s stock has risen by 16.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.67% and a quarterly drop of -3.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.31% for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.32% for TMPO’s stock, with a -85.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.38%, as shares sank -11.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO rose by +16.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3047. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw -59.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18. Equity return is now at value 158.00, with -708.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.