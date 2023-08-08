TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP)’s stock price has gone decline by -17.95 in comparison to its previous close of 0.78, however, the company has experienced a 3.23% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TCBP is 0.20.

The public float for TCBP is 2.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.59% of that float. On August 08, 2023, TCBP’s average trading volume was 634.13K shares.

TCBP’s Market Performance

TCBP’s stock has seen a 3.23% increase for the week, with a 39.95% rise in the past month and a -39.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.53% for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.70% for TCBP’s stock, with a -81.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCBP Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.16%, as shares surge +43.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5534. In addition, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc saw -83.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBP starting from Randall Diana Elizabeth, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Randall Diana Elizabeth now owns 70,000 shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Randall Kenneth Edward, the 10% Owner of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, purchase 70,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Randall Kenneth Edward is holding 382,963 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Equity return is now at value 19.70, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.