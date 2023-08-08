Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has gone down by -3.57% for the week, with a 5.47% rise in the past month and a 41.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.68% for SDPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.24% for SDPI’s stock, with a 33.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) is above average at 16.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) is $2.00, which is $0.65 above the current market price. The public float for SDPI is 9.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SDPI on August 08, 2023 was 184.11K shares.

SDPI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) has jumped by 8.00 compared to previous close of 1.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SDPI Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -2.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDPI fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3795. In addition, Superior Drilling Products Inc. saw 46.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDPI starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who sale 2,282 shares at the price of $1.34 back on Aug 02. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 2,019,282 shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc., valued at $3,058 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the 10% Owner of Superior Drilling Products Inc., sale 1,229 shares at $1.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 1,100,509 shares at $1,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+48.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Drilling Products Inc. stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.99. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI), the company’s capital structure generated 78.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.93. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.