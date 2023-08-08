Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.27 compared to its previous closing price of 26.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GPCR is $48.80, which is $18.79 above the current market price. The public float for GPCR is 12.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.97% of that float. The average trading volume for GPCR on August 08, 2023 was 241.03K shares.

GPCR’s Market Performance

GPCR stock saw a decrease of -17.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.73% and a quarterly a decrease of 25.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.18% for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.48% for GPCR’s stock, with a 7.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $58 based on the research report published on July 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPCR Trading at -11.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares sank -9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR fell by -17.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.36. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc. saw 15.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPCR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.