StealthGas Inc. (GASS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS)’s stock price has soared by 11.11 in relation to previous closing price of 5.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) Right Now?

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GASS is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GASS is $7.00, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for GASS is 29.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.45% of that float. The average trading volume for GASS on August 08, 2023 was 294.47K shares.

GASS’s Market Performance

The stock of StealthGas Inc. (GASS) has seen a 16.63% increase in the past week, with a 31.28% rise in the past month, and a 112.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.13% for GASS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.39% for GASS’s stock, with a 83.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GASS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GASS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GASS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GASS Trading at 44.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.88% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +31.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GASS rose by +16.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, StealthGas Inc. saw 114.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.71 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for StealthGas Inc. stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.56. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on StealthGas Inc. (GASS), the company’s capital structure generated 53.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.86. Total debt to assets is 33.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, StealthGas Inc. (GASS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.