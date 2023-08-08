SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 31.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMX on August 08, 2023 was 6.41M shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: SMX)’s stock price has plunge by -4.02relation to previous closing price of 0.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has experienced a -11.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.71% drop in the past month, and a -93.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.46% for SMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.48% for SMX stock, with a simple moving average of -97.75% for the last 200 days.

SMX Trading at -71.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -89.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX fell by -10.78%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1346. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company saw -98.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (SMX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.