Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Stock Sees a-1.46 Decrease

In the past week, SBSW stock has gone down by -12.68%, with a monthly gain of 9.76% and a quarterly plunge of -29.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Sibanye Stillwater Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.18% for SBSW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is 4.85x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBSW is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is $9.82, which is $3.45 above the current market price. The public float for SBSW is 707.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% of that float. On August 08, 2023, SBSW’s average trading volume was 3.74M shares.

SBSW) stock’s latest price update

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.46 compared to its previous closing price of 6.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/25/21 that Sibanye-Stillwater Nears $1 Billion Deal to Acquire Brazilian Mines

Analysts’ Opinion of SBSW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBSW stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SBSW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SBSW in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBSW Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +7.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBSW fell by -12.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, Sibanye Stillwater Limited saw -36.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBSW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.13 for the present operating margin

+26.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sibanye Stillwater Limited stands at +13.30. The total capital return value is set at 30.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.42. Equity return is now at value 21.90, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), the company’s capital structure generated 26.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.74. Total debt to assets is 13.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.