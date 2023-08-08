Should You Invest in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14,608.51x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ZM is at -0.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 26 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZM is $82.84, which is $14.83 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 227.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.24% of that float. The average trading volume for ZM on August 08, 2023 was 3.97M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 69.06. However, the company has seen a -6.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/05/23 that FaceTime Is Finally Coming to TVs

ZM’s Market Performance

ZM’s stock has fallen by -6.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.55% and a quarterly rise of 8.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.07% for Zoom Video Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for ZM stock, with a simple moving average of -3.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $85 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.02. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw 1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Steckelberg Kelly, who sale 10,960 shares at the price of $73.61 back on Jul 28. After this action, Steckelberg Kelly now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $806,718 using the latest closing price.

Chadwick Jonathan, the Director of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $75.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Chadwick Jonathan is holding 882 shares at $375,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.