Should You Invest in AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AXGN is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AXGN is $17.00, which is $11.2 above the current market price. The public float for AXGN is 39.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for AXGN on August 08, 2023 was 180.90K shares.

AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)’s stock price has decreased by -25.12 compared to its previous closing price of 8.28. However, the company has seen a -27.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AXGN’s Market Performance

AXGN’s stock has fallen by -27.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -26.54% and a quarterly drop of -35.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.91% for AxoGen Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.37% for AXGN stock, with a simple moving average of -35.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AXGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on November 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AXGN Trading at -29.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -26.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXGN fell by -27.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.54. In addition, AxoGen Inc. saw -37.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXGN starting from Freitag Gregory Gene, who sale 41,980 shares at the price of $8.71 back on Jun 01. After this action, Freitag Gregory Gene now owns 290,135 shares of AxoGen Inc., valued at $365,780 using the latest closing price.

Freitag Gregory Gene, the Director of AxoGen Inc., sale 7,468 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Freitag Gregory Gene is holding 332,115 shares at $68,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.44 for the present operating margin

+82.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for AxoGen Inc. stands at -20.89. The total capital return value is set at -17.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.77. Equity return is now at value -24.40, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on AxoGen Inc. (AXGN), the company’s capital structure generated 66.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.03. Total debt to assets is 34.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AxoGen Inc. (AXGN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.