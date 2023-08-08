Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for STX is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for STX is $63.47, which is -$5.56 below than the current price. The public float for STX is 205.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume of STX on August 08, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

STX) stock’s latest price update

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.58 in relation to its previous close of 66.79. However, the company has experienced a 7.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/20/23 that Seagate Reports Surprise Loss as Big Customers Hold Back

STX’s Market Performance

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has seen a 7.89% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.65% gain in the past month and a 22.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for STX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.70% for STX’s stock, with a 14.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STX Trading at 10.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +13.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STX rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.29. In addition, Seagate Technology Holdings plc saw 30.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STX starting from SCHUELKE KATHERINE, who sale 3,487 shares at the price of $62.09 back on May 26. After this action, SCHUELKE KATHERINE now owns 28,658 shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, valued at $216,508 using the latest closing price.

Nygaard Jeffrey D., the EVP, Operations and Technology of Seagate Technology Holdings plc, sale 36,809 shares at $69.14 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Nygaard Jeffrey D. is holding 30,360 shares at $2,544,867 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.81 for the present operating margin

+18.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stands at -7.16. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.