Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.60 in relation to its previous close of 23.15. However, the company has experienced a -13.10% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Safehold Inc. (SAFE) is $38.80, which is $16.18 above the current market price. The public float for SAFE is 58.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SAFE on August 08, 2023 was 401.72K shares.

SAFE’s Market Performance

SAFE’s stock has seen a -13.10% decrease for the week, with a -15.39% drop in the past month and a -24.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for Safehold Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.36% for SAFE’s stock, with a -23.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAFE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SAFE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SAFE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $41 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SAFE Trading at -13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -17.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAFE fell by -13.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.20. In addition, Safehold Inc. saw -23.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAFE starting from SUGARMAN JAY, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $24.58 back on May 26. After this action, SUGARMAN JAY now owns 91,026 shares of Safehold Inc., valued at $245,849 using the latest closing price.

RIDINGS BARRY W, the Director of Safehold Inc., purchase 6,215 shares at $28.12 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that RIDINGS BARRY W is holding 4,665 shares at $174,766 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.83 for the present operating margin

+23.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Safehold Inc. stands at +307.77. Equity return is now at value -2.60, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Safehold Inc. (SAFE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.