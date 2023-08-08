RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.10 in comparison to its previous close of 1.92, however, the company has experienced a 11.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in RenovoRx Inc. (NASDAQ: RNXT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) by analysts is $11.50, which is $9.29 above the current market price. The public float for RNXT is 7.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of RNXT was 598.15K shares.

RNXT’s Market Performance

RNXT’s stock has seen a 11.62% increase for the week, with a 13.92% rise in the past month and a -18.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for RenovoRx Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.41% for RNXT’s stock, with a -14.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNXT Trading at 8.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNXT rose by +11.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0700. In addition, RenovoRx Inc. saw -5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNXT

Equity return is now at value -146.50, with -125.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, RenovoRx Inc. (RNXT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.