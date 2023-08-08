Real-Time Update: AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has seen a 82.78% increase in the past week, with a 71.35% gain in the past month, and a 67.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.63% for APCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 66.90% for APCX’s stock, with a 81.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APCX is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for APCX is $1.79, which is -$1.5 below the current price. The public float for APCX is 13.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APCX on August 08, 2023 was 114.18K shares.

APCX) stock’s latest price update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 16.05 compared to its previous closing price of 2.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 82.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APCX Trading at 75.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.01%, as shares surge +75.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX rose by +82.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +498.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.04. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp. saw 38.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3607.56 for the present operating margin

-38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp. stands at -3618.00.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.