Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST) is above average at 5.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) is $5.00, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for PRST is 32.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRST on August 08, 2023 was 615.81K shares.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRST)’s stock price has soared by 6.08 in relation to previous closing price of 3.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PRST’s Market Performance

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) has experienced a -12.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.08% drop in the past month, and a 14.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.75% for PRST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.23% for PRST’s stock, with a 22.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRST Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRST fell by -12.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, Presto Automation Inc. saw 52.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRST starting from Casanova Xavier, who sale 17,825 shares at the price of $3.86 back on Jul 31. After this action, Casanova Xavier now owns 516,609 shares of Presto Automation Inc., valued at $68,804 using the latest closing price.

Casanova Xavier, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Presto Automation Inc., sale 14,853 shares at $3.56 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Casanova Xavier is holding 534,434 shares at $52,877 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRST

The total capital return value is set at -0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.43. Equity return is now at value 51.80, with -36.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.