Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is $18.00, which is $6.88 above the current market price. The public float for PESI is 12.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PESI on August 08, 2023 was 62.02K shares.

PESI) stock’s latest price update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.47 compared to its previous closing price of 9.80. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PESI’s Market Performance

PESI’s stock has risen by 13.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.32% and a quarterly rise of 24.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.58% for PESI’s stock, with a 50.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PESI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PESI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PESI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PESI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2011 of the previous year 2011.

PESI Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PESI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PESI rose by +13.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +191.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.58. In addition, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. saw 215.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PESI starting from REEDER JOE, who sale 6,009 shares at the price of $11.57 back on May 26. After this action, REEDER JOE now owns 220,358 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., valued at $69,536 using the latest closing price.

REEDER JOE, the Director of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc., sale 19,385 shares at $11.53 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that REEDER JOE is holding 226,367 shares at $223,509 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PESI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.62 for the present operating margin

+13.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. stands at -4.55. Equity return is now at value -2.50, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.