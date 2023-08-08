Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) has jumped by 6.65 compared to previous close of 15.93. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) Right Now?

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ: PRDO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PRDO is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRDO is $21.00, which is $4.01 above the current market price. The public float for PRDO is 66.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.03% of that float. The average trading volume for PRDO on August 08, 2023 was 330.85K shares.

PRDO’s Market Performance

PRDO stock saw an increase of 27.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 36.80% and a quarterly increase of 43.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.75% for PRDO’s stock, with a 28.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRDO Trading at 34.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +35.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDO rose by +27.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.42. In addition, Perdoceo Education Corporation saw 22.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDO starting from Ghia Ashish R, who sale 12,823 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Aug 04. After this action, Ghia Ashish R now owns 214,387 shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation, valued at $205,168 using the latest closing price.

Czeszewski David C., the SVP, CIO of Perdoceo Education Corporation, sale 11,570 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Czeszewski David C. is holding 88,963 shares at $137,567 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.08 for the present operating margin

+80.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perdoceo Education Corporation stands at +13.79. The total capital return value is set at 18.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.33.

Based on Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.45. Total debt to assets is 3.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.