Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) is above average at 9.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) is $17.53, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for PTEN is 203.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PTEN on August 08, 2023 was 3.95M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PTEN) stock’s latest price update

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.46 in relation to its previous close of 15.27. However, the company has experienced a -4.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/15/23 that Patterson-UTI, NexTier Oilfield Strike Merger Deal

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN’s stock has fallen by -4.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.83% and a quarterly rise of 42.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.36% for PTEN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.07% for the last 200 days.

PTEN Trading at 18.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.94. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw -9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Holcomb James Michael, who sale 8,802 shares at the price of $15.47 back on Jul 25. After this action, Holcomb James Michael now owns 387,925 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $136,167 using the latest closing price.

Hendricks William Andrew JR, the President & CEO of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $14.84 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Hendricks William Andrew JR is holding 1,886,874 shares at $2,968,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.54 for the present operating margin

+11.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at +5.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.19. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 51.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.94. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.