Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has seen a -9.61% decrease in the past week, with a -3.32% drop in the past month, and a -2.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for PACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.79% for PACB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PACB is at 1.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PACB is $15.17, which is $3.64 above the current market price. The public float for PACB is 245.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.51% of that float. The average trading volume for PACB on August 08, 2023 was 3.69M shares.

PACB) stock’s latest price update

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB)’s stock price has dropped by -1.97 in relation to previous closing price of 12.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Pacific Bio Pushes Back at Illumina With New No-Compromise Gene Readers

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PACB Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.16. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. saw 45.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from Farmer Michele, who sale 5,165 shares at the price of $12.59 back on May 18. After this action, Farmer Michele now owns 107,577 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., valued at $65,027 using the latest closing price.

Ericson William W., the Director of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., sale 7,541 shares at $8.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Ericson William W. is holding 18,795 shares at $67,115 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-237.58 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stands at -244.92. The total capital return value is set at -18.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.40. Equity return is now at value -49.00, with -17.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), the company’s capital structure generated 168.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.77. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 166.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.