Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.54 compared to its previous closing price of 1.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OXBR is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OXBR is $8.50, The public float for OXBR is 4.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of OXBR on August 08, 2023 was 16.85K shares.

OXBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) has seen a -1.86% decrease in the past week, with a 0.64% rise in the past month, and a 33.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.78% for OXBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.38% for OXBR’s stock, with a -9.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OXBR Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.73%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXBR fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6902. In addition, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited saw 31.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OXBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -205.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited stands at -210.47. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

In summary, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

