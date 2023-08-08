Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (OXAC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OXAC is 1.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of OXAC was 9.19K shares.

OXAC stock's latest price update

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXAC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.92 compared to its previous closing price of 11.23. However, the company has seen a fall of -16.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OXAC’s Market Performance

OXAC’s stock has fallen by -16.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.49% and a quarterly drop of -12.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.62% for Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.53% for OXAC’s stock, with a -10.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OXAC Trading at -14.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.60%, as shares sank -14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXAC fell by -16.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.96. In addition, Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. saw -10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OXAC

The total capital return value is set at -0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (OXAC), the company’s capital structure generated 7.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.72. Total debt to assets is 4.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (OXAC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.