Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is $3.00, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for ONDS is 43.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONDS on August 08, 2023 was 607.08K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ONDS) stock’s latest price update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS)’s stock price has decreased by -10.20 compared to its previous closing price of 1.47. However, the company has seen a -19.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ONDS’s Market Performance

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has experienced a -19.02% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 28.16% rise in the past month, and a 9.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.01% for ONDS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.38% for ONDS stock, with a simple moving average of -23.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONDS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ONDS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONDS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on February 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ONDS Trading at 14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.93%, as shares surge +14.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONDS fell by -19.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5150. In addition, Ondas Holdings Inc. saw -16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONDS starting from Bushey Thomas, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $1.28 back on Mar 17. After this action, Bushey Thomas now owns 252,642 shares of Ondas Holdings Inc., valued at $96,000 using the latest closing price.

Bushey Thomas, the Director of Ondas Holdings Inc., sale 72,804 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23, which means that Bushey Thomas is holding 326,052 shares at $121,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2275.17 for the present operating margin

-176.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ondas Holdings Inc. stands at -3445.35. The total capital return value is set at -47.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.55. Equity return is now at value -99.70, with -76.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.44. Total debt to assets is 34.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.