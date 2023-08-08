Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The average price predicted for Oatly Group AB (OTLY) by analysts is $3.09, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for OTLY is 582.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.34% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of OTLY was 3.59M shares.

OTLY) stock’s latest price update

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 1.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/09/23 that Oatly Names Jean-Christophe Flatin as New CEO and Narrows Quarterly Loss

OTLY’s Market Performance

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) has experienced a -8.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.95% drop in the past month, and a -34.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.71% for OTLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.70% for OTLY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.33% for the last 200 days.

OTLY Trading at -24.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -26.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTLY fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8655. In addition, Oatly Group AB saw -19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTLY

Equity return is now at value -53.70, with -31.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oatly Group AB (OTLY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.