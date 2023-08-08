NOV Inc. (NOV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.59 in relation to its previous close of 20.41. However, the company has experienced a 1.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is 19.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOV is 1.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NOV Inc. (NOV) is $24.22, which is $4.23 above the current market price. The public float for NOV is 391.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. On August 08, 2023, NOV’s average trading volume was 4.75M shares.

NOV’s Market Performance

NOV stock saw an increase of 1.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.68% and a quarterly increase of 30.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for NOV Inc. (NOV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.50% for NOV stock, with a simple moving average of 3.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOV stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for NOV by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NOV in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $20 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOV Trading at 20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOV rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.03. In addition, NOV Inc. saw -2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOV starting from MATTSON ERIC L, who sale 20,681 shares at the price of $21.90 back on Feb 28. After this action, MATTSON ERIC L now owns 46,600 shares of NOV Inc., valued at $452,919 using the latest closing price.

Novak Christy Lynn, the VP, Corp. Controller, CAO of NOV Inc., sale 9,607 shares at $21.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Novak Christy Lynn is holding 84,600 shares at $210,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.53 for the present operating margin

+18.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for NOV Inc. stands at +2.14. The total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on NOV Inc. (NOV), the company’s capital structure generated 46.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.71. Total debt to assets is 23.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NOV Inc. (NOV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.