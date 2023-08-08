Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NAT is 0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NAT is $4.93, which is $0.36 above the current price. The public float for NAT is 202.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NAT on August 08, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NAT) stock’s latest price update

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT)’s stock price has soared by 0.23 in relation to previous closing price of 4.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Rusty Old Oil Tankers Fetch Big Bucks

NAT’s Market Performance

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has experienced a -1.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.35% rise in the past month, and a 25.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for NAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.73% for NAT’s stock, with a 21.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NAT Trading at 14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +17.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 41.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 34.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.