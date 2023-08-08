NiSource Inc. (NI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NI is 0.47.

The public float for NI is 411.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NI on August 08, 2023 was 4.09M shares.

NI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has increased by 0.60 when compared to last closing price of 26.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NI’s Market Performance

NiSource Inc. (NI) has experienced a -4.20% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.09% drop in the past month, and a -6.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for NI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.77% for NI’s stock, with a -2.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $31 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NI Trading at -2.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI fell by -4.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.69. In addition, NiSource Inc. saw -2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Cuccia Kimberly S, who sale 11,157 shares at the price of $28.54 back on May 08. After this action, Cuccia Kimberly S now owns 20,329 shares of NiSource Inc., valued at $318,421 using the latest closing price.

Berman Melanie B., the SVP & CHRO of NiSource Inc., sale 4,824 shares at $27.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Berman Melanie B. is holding 13,933 shares at $134,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NiSource Inc. (NI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.