New Relic Inc. (NEWR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has gone up by 0.06% for the week, with a 22.45% rise in the past month and a 14.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.29% for NEWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.93% for NEWR’s stock, with a 25.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NEWR is at 0.87.

The average price suggested by analysts for NEWR is $87.09, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for NEWR is 57.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.91% of that float. The average trading volume for NEWR on August 08, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

NEWR) stock’s latest price update

New Relic Inc. (NYSE: NEWR)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.45 in comparison to its previous close of 84.39, however, the company has experienced a 0.06% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/31/23 that New Relic Agrees to $6.5 Billion Take-Private Deal With Francisco Partners, TPG

Analysts’ Opinion of NEWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NEWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEWR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $95 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEWR Trading at 17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.45%, as shares surge +18.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.40. In addition, New Relic Inc. saw 48.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWR starting from Cirne Lewis, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $65.54 back on Jul 06. After this action, Cirne Lewis now owns 5,100,958 shares of New Relic Inc., valued at $983,094 using the latest closing price.

Dodds Mark, the Chief Revenue Officer of New Relic Inc., sale 9,008 shares at $67.95 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Dodds Mark is holding 13,143 shares at $612,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.79 for the present operating margin

+73.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Relic Inc. stands at -19.47. Equity return is now at value -49.30, with -13.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New Relic Inc. (NEWR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.