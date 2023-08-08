Navigating the Volatility of Sensus Healthcare Inc.’s (SRTS) Stock

In the past week, SRTS stock has gone up by 15.00%, with a monthly gain of 5.18% and a quarterly surge of 21.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.03% for Sensus Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.85% for SRTS’s stock, with a -41.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) Right Now?

Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) is $8.20, which is $4.75 above the current market price. The public float for SRTS is 12.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRTS on August 08, 2023 was 165.87K shares.

SRTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sensus Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: SRTS) has increased by 11.29 when compared to last closing price of 3.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRTS Trading at 15.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.04%, as shares sank -2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTS rose by +15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Sensus Healthcare Inc. saw -53.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTS starting from Heinrich John, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.86 back on May 11. After this action, Heinrich John now owns 79,940 shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc., valued at $28,600 using the latest closing price.

Sardano Joseph C, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Sensus Healthcare Inc., purchase 7,925 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Sardano Joseph C is holding 1,155,293 shares at $23,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.30 for the present operating margin

+66.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensus Healthcare Inc. stands at +54.44. The total capital return value is set at 39.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 64.72. Equity return is now at value 52.00, with 43.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 2.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.08. Total debt to assets is 1.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sensus Healthcare Inc. (SRTS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.