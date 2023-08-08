MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) has dropped by -17.06 compared to previous close of 1.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MYMD is 2.12.

The public float for MYMD is 33.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MYMD on August 08, 2023 was 717.68K shares.

MYMD’s Market Performance

The stock of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) has seen a -2.76% decrease in the past week, with a 21.55% rise in the past month, and a -16.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.00% for MYMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.53% for MYMD’s stock, with a -20.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MYMD Trading at -3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.42%, as shares surge +30.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYMD fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2061. In addition, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 22.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYMD starting from Rivard Paul, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.53 back on Dec 08. After this action, Rivard Paul now owns 225,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $15,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYMD

Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -59.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.