Marriott International Inc. (MAR): A Technical Analysis

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is $201.80, which is -$2.34 below the current market price. The public float for MAR is 245.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on August 08, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MAR) stock’s latest price update

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.12 in relation to previous closing price of 204.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/21/23 that Hotel Guests Sue Marriott Over Los Angeles Fee

MAR’s Market Performance

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has experienced a -0.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.08% rise in the past month, and a 14.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for MAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.30% for MAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $204 based on the research report published on May 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAR Trading at 10.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.68. In addition, Marriott International Inc. saw 37.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Reiss Rena Hozore, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $204.02 back on Aug 04. After this action, Reiss Rena Hozore now owns 12,784 shares of Marriott International Inc., valued at $714,071 using the latest closing price.

Roe Peggy Fang, the EVP & Chf. Customer Officer of Marriott International Inc., sale 2,077 shares at $202.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Roe Peggy Fang is holding 15,808 shares at $419,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.72 for the present operating margin

+21.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International Inc. stands at +11.35. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.66. Equity return is now at value 720.40, with 11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Marriott International Inc. (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1,972.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.17. Total debt to assets is 45.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,833.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.