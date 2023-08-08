Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Stock Experiences 18.62% Monthly Change

The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has gone up by 5.25% for the week, with a 18.62% rise in the past month and a 30.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for MPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.56% for MPC’s stock, with a 16.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Right Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MPC is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MPC is $151.00, which is $8.0 above the current price. The public float for MPC is 399.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MPC on August 08, 2023 was 3.54M shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)’s stock price has increased by 1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 137.95. However, the company has seen a 5.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $135 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPC Trading at 18.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +18.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +5.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.74. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 20.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Rucker Kim K.W., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $132.25 back on Aug 01. After this action, Rucker Kim K.W. now owns 29,760 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $793,500 using the latest closing price.

HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER, the Senior VP and Controller of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 5,717 shares at $108.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER is holding 6,916 shares at $622,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +8.14. The total capital return value is set at 32.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.16. Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 14.40 for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 100.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.17. Total debt to assets is 31.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.48 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.