Make Informed Decisions with TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) Stock Updates

In the past week, TMDX stock has gone down by -26.48%, with a monthly decline of -15.98% and a quarterly plunge of -7.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.99% for TransMedics Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.07% for TMDX’s stock, with a -2.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) is $96.20, which is $26.99 above the current market price. The public float for TMDX is 31.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMDX on August 08, 2023 was 604.30K shares.

TMDX) stock’s latest price update

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX)’s stock price has decreased by -14.64 compared to its previous closing price of 80.26. However, the company has seen a -26.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TMDX Trading at -17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares sank -20.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMDX fell by -26.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.33. In addition, TransMedics Group Inc. saw 11.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMDX starting from Hassanein Waleed H, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $93.06 back on Aug 01. After this action, Hassanein Waleed H now owns 536,691 shares of TransMedics Group Inc., valued at $697,929 using the latest closing price.

Khayal Tamer I, the Chief Commercial Officer of TransMedics Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $95.37 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Khayal Tamer I is holding 14,375 shares at $476,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.64 for the present operating margin

+69.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransMedics Group Inc. stands at -38.77. The total capital return value is set at -17.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.84. Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -15.20 for asset returns.

Based on TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX), the company’s capital structure generated 36.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.50. Total debt to assets is 24.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.