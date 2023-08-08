Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for SWIM is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SWIM is $4.05, which is -$0.2 below than the current price. The public float for SWIM is 104.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume of SWIM on August 08, 2023 was 485.98K shares.

SWIM) stock’s latest price update

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM)’s stock price has plunge by 17.72relation to previous closing price of 3.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SWIM’s Market Performance

SWIM’s stock has risen by 14.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.90% and a quarterly rise of 75.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.40% for Latham Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.65% for SWIM stock, with a simple moving average of 30.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SWIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SWIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SWIM Trading at 20.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +18.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIM rose by +14.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, Latham Group Inc. saw 39.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWIM starting from BORSETH J MARK, who sale 39,035 shares at the price of $3.94 back on Jul 25. After this action, BORSETH J MARK now owns 819,767 shares of Latham Group Inc., valued at $153,739 using the latest closing price.

Cline James E, the Director of Latham Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $3.40 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Cline James E is holding 169,050 shares at $34,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.24 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Latham Group Inc. stands at -0.82. The total capital return value is set at 6.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.85. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Latham Group Inc. (SWIM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.92. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.