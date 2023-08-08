Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91.

The public float for JNPR is 317.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of JNPR was 4.09M shares.

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 28.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/28/23 that Juniper Stock Slides on Cut to Outlook as Cloud Business Slows

JNPR’s Market Performance

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has experienced a 1.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.62% drop in the past month, and a -2.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for JNPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.79% for JNPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNPR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for JNPR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JNPR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JNPR Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNPR rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.35. In addition, Juniper Networks Inc. saw -12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNPR starting from DelSanto Anne, who sale 900 shares at the price of $27.98 back on Aug 01. After this action, DelSanto Anne now owns 29,243 shares of Juniper Networks Inc., valued at $25,182 using the latest closing price.

DelSanto Anne, the Director of Juniper Networks Inc., sale 900 shares at $31.21 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that DelSanto Anne is holding 30,143 shares at $28,089 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNPR

Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.