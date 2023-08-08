ING Groep N.V. (ING): A Technical Analysis

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ING Groep N.V. (ING) is $17.84, which is $4.95 above the current market price. The public float for ING is 3.58B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ING on August 08, 2023 was 2.64M shares.

The stock of ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) has decreased by -2.26 when compared to last closing price of 14.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ING’s Market Performance

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has seen a -0.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.05% gain in the past month and a 16.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.05% for ING. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.08% for ING’s stock, with a 13.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ING Trading at 6.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +3.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 19.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. stands at +10.97. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.12.

Based on ING Groep N.V. (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 352.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.92. Total debt to assets is 18.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.