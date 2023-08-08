indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) has dropped by -4.44 compared to previous close of 8.79. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) is $15.67, which is $7.27 above the current market price. The public float for INDI is 80.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INDI on August 08, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI’s stock has seen a -11.39% decrease for the week, with a -7.69% drop in the past month and a 3.58% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for indie Semiconductor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.00% for INDI’s stock, with a -2.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INDI Trading at -10.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI fell by -11.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.18. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 44.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from schiller Thomas, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $8.77 back on Aug 02. After this action, schiller Thomas now owns 1,151,280 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $350,800 using the latest closing price.

schiller Thomas, the CFO and EVP of Strategy of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $9.37 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that schiller Thomas is holding 1,191,280 shares at $281,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.52 for the present operating margin

+45.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for indie Semiconductor Inc. stands at -39.17. The total capital return value is set at -29.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.39. Equity return is now at value -39.20, with -22.40 for asset returns.

Based on indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI), the company’s capital structure generated 59.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.18. Total debt to assets is 30.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.