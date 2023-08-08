Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has plunged by -2.84 when compared to previous closing price of 5.63, but the company has seen a -6.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Right Now?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 89.67x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is $7.58, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for HBM is 235.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HBM on August 08, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

HBM’s Market Performance

HBM’s stock has seen a -6.34% decrease for the week, with a 10.28% rise in the past month and a 3.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for HBM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.52% for the last 200 days.

HBM Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.52. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw 7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.85 for the present operating margin

+16.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stands at +4.77. The total capital return value is set at 12.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.54. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.20. Total debt to assets is 28.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.