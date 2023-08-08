GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) Stock Experiences -35.47% Monthly Change

The stock of GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has gone down by -17.54% for the week, with a -35.47% drop in the past month and a 122.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.20% for GSIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.29% for GSIT’s stock, with a 19.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GSIT is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GSIT is $8.00, The public float for GSIT is 18.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GSIT on August 08, 2023 was 5.19M shares.

GSIT) stock’s latest price update

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT)’s stock price has decreased by -10.51 compared to its previous closing price of 4.05. However, the company has seen a -17.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GSIT Trading at -40.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.24%, as shares sank -35.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSIT fell by -17.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, GSI Technology Inc. saw 109.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSIT

Equity return is now at value -26.60, with -22.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.