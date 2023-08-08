Graham Corporation (GHM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) has jumped by 13.48 compared to previous close of 13.95. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is 465.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GHM is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Graham Corporation (GHM) is $21.50, which is $5.67 above the current market price. The public float for GHM is 10.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On August 08, 2023, GHM’s average trading volume was 23.84K shares.

GHM’s Market Performance

The stock of Graham Corporation (GHM) has seen a 13.07% increase in the past week, with a 21.58% rise in the past month, and a 27.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for GHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.55% for GHM’s stock, with a 34.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GHM Trading at 22.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.98% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares surge +21.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHM rose by +13.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.61. In addition, Graham Corporation saw 64.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GHM starting from Smith Alan E, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $13.53 back on Feb 21. After this action, Smith Alan E now owns 57,999 shares of Graham Corporation, valued at $54,120 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.80 for the present operating margin

+15.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Graham Corporation stands at +0.23. Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Graham Corporation (GHM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.