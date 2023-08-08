Genesis Energy L.P.’s (GEL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GEL stock has gone down by -13.28%, with a monthly decline of -12.47% and a quarterly plunge of -15.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.39% for Genesis Energy L.P. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.59% for GEL’s stock, with a -19.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) Right Now?

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 300.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) by analysts is $13.33, which is $4.84 above the current market price. The public float for GEL is 106.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of GEL was 492.74K shares.

GEL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) has jumped by 2.54 compared to previous close of 8.28. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEL stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for GEL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GEL in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on March 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEL Trading at -12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -11.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEL fell by -13.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.55. In addition, Genesis Energy L.P. saw -16.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEL starting from Rainsberger William W, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $9.65 back on May 10. After this action, Rainsberger William W now owns 3,500 shares of Genesis Energy L.P., valued at $24,115 using the latest closing price.

SIMS RYAN S, the President & Chief Comm Officer of Genesis Energy L.P., purchase 2,000 shares at $9.70 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that SIMS RYAN S is holding 20,000 shares at $19,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.53 for the present operating margin

+13.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genesis Energy L.P. stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.58. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), the company’s capital structure generated 245.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.05. Total debt to assets is 56.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 624.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.