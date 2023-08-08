Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) by analysts is $4.00, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for GLMD is 1.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.54% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of GLMD was 285.45K shares.

GLMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) has plunged by -11.90 when compared to previous closing price of 1.05, but the company has seen a -19.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GLMD’s Market Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) has experienced a -19.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -65.09% drop in the past month, and a -84.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.42% for GLMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.06% for GLMD stock, with a simple moving average of -83.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLMD stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for GLMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLMD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $8 based on the research report published on May 22, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

GLMD Trading at -67.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares sank -63.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLMD fell by -19.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3448. In addition, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -87.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLMD

Equity return is now at value -87.60, with -71.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.