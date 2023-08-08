Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Stock Faces 7.60% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) has gone down by -12.70% for the week, with a -7.76% drop in the past month and a -0.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.80% for FLGT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.41% for FLGT’s stock, with a -2.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) is $44.00, which is $10.1 above the current market price. The public float for FLGT is 20.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLGT on August 08, 2023 was 216.29K shares.

FLGT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) has plunged by -12.82 when compared to previous closing price of 38.88, but the company has seen a -12.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLGT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for FLGT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FLGT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on December 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FLGT Trading at -12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.60%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLGT fell by -12.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.97. In addition, Fulgent Genetics Inc. saw 13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLGT starting from Xie Jian, who sale 1,433 shares at the price of $40.30 back on Jun 02. After this action, Xie Jian now owns 425,794 shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc., valued at $57,744 using the latest closing price.

Kim Paul, the CFO and Treasurer of Fulgent Genetics Inc., sale 1,403 shares at $40.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Kim Paul is holding 228,890 shares at $56,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.32 for the present operating margin

+58.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stands at +23.17. The total capital return value is set at 14.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.73.

Based on Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.14. Total debt to assets is 2.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.