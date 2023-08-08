FIGS Inc. (FIGS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS)’s stock price has plunge by -3.85relation to previous closing price of 7.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.13% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) Right Now?

FIGS Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FIGS is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FIGS is $8.93, which is $2.19 above the current price. The public float for FIGS is 125.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIGS on August 08, 2023 was 2.87M shares.

FIGS’s Market Performance

FIGS’s stock has seen a -6.13% decrease for the week, with a -12.13% drop in the past month and a -15.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for FIGS Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.08% for FIGS’s stock, with a -9.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FIGS Trading at -13.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares sank -15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS fell by -6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, FIGS Inc. saw 0.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Hasson Heather L., who sale 28,448 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Jul 14. After this action, Hasson Heather L. now owns 1,331,142 shares of FIGS Inc., valued at $230,514 using the latest closing price.

Hasson Heather L., the Executive Chair of FIGS Inc., sale 43,995 shares at $8.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Hasson Heather L. is holding 1,331,142 shares at $353,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+69.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for FIGS Inc. stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on FIGS Inc. (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.86. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FIGS Inc. (FIGS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.