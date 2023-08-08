Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) Stock Faces 3.40% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) has seen a 8.83% increase in the past week, with a 3.33% gain in the past month, and a 12.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for FRGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.80% for FRGI’s stock, with a 8.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by analysts is $14.00, The public float for FRGI is 24.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of FRGI was 78.60K shares.

FRGI) stock’s latest price update

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGI)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.62 in comparison to its previous close of 7.86, however, the company has experienced a 8.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/06/23 that Pollo Tropical Restaurant Chain to Be Sold

Analysts’ Opinion of FRGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRGI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FRGI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FRGI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $17 based on the research report published on April 20, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FRGI Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRGI rose by +8.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.94. In addition, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. saw 14.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.49 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.04. The total capital return value is set at -4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.06. Equity return is now at value -10.30, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI), the company’s capital structure generated 114.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.37. Total debt to assets is 47.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.33 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.